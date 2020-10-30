With a big comeback fight on the horizon, Mike Tyson recently made headlines for another reason entirely: his diplomacy. The incident in question arose during an episode of Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, which featured Boosie Badazz as the guest of honor. In the opening moments, however, Mike decided to press the rapper over recent comments made about Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's transgender daughter Zaya, as well as his perceived disdain for homosexuals in general.

During an interview with TMZ, Mike Tyson opened up about his conversation with Boosie, revealing that it was actually his daughter who inspired him to raise the topic. Off the top, both Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere praised Tyson's handling of the situation, noting that the boxing legend appeared to have actually gotten through to the no-holds-barred rapper.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

"You know, I was Boosie at one time," begins Mike. "My daughter flew all the way from New York City to L.A. California where I'm at just to be there, cause she thought Boosie was so disrespectful she had to confront him. Could you imagine that? I said 'who do you think you are, you can't confront my guest!' And she said, 'you gotta talk to him, this brotha's disrespectful to the community.' So she came, and what they didn't show, was she confronted him."

"I was worried I would have to get angry, cause this is my baby," continues Iron Mike. "But he conducted himself like a gentleman and it went okay. It didn' go like I anticipated it to go. My daughter has a lot of courage and stuff." After fielding further praise, Mike elaborates on what drove him to speak up. "I love Boosie, Boosie is beautiful as far as I'm concerned. It's just that, he gotta win that fight over those demons. He has to win, he can't give into them."

Check out Mike Tyson's reflection on his conversation with Boosie Badazz below. Considering the fallout Boosie received from his comments, it's worth noting that he stood by what he said during the same conversation with Mike -- even amidst the consequences. Do you think Mike Tyson's words ultimately resonated with Boosie Badazz?