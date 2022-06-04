News of all of these court cases and trials has caused conversations about how one would handle the pressures of being charged with serious crimes to arise. This week, the trial against Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer Eric Holder reportedly began, and it follows the news of YSL's indictment that resulted in the arrests of Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 of their alleged associates.

Rapper Ralo recently learned that he has been sentenced to eight years in prison, and we've reported on others who have been jailed including 9lokknine, Casanova, Pooh Shiesty, and Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue.

This has caused Hip Hop to reignite conversations about what they would do in similar situations, especially as rumors of snitching have haunted many artists. Boosie Badazz believes that until someone is facing serious charges and a lengthy sentence, they can't gauge how they would handle a legal situation.

"If u never been n a real prison situations where it's ;life or death if convicted,win r lose at trial, r freedom if you rat .then you really don't if you Solid [two red exclamation points emoji]," Boosie wrote. "U never been tested n*gga [crying laughing emoji]." Then he posed a question: "Would you rat for instant freedom r go to trial n fight the death penalty?"

As expected, reactions to this have been a mixed bag as some of Boosie's followers stated they would stay ten toes down without giving up information while others were all about self-preservation and staying out of jail. Some simply stated they wouldn't get into trouble in the first place.