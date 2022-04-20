All the way back in January, Pooh Shiesty entered a guilty plea deal on the count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. This was all part of a federal robbery case that had the young rapper facing life in prison. Once Pooh Shiesty entered the guilty plea, his maximum sentence was lifted to about eight years, which was certainly a huge win for him and his legal team.

His sentencing was set for April, and fans were anticipating what kind of punishment he would be hit with. Federal crimes can come with some very lofty sentences and seeing as though he escaped life in prison, some were curious if he would be able to get less than eight years from the judge.

Prince Williams/Wireimage via Getty

According to DJ Akademiks, Pooh Shiesty was officially sentenced today, and as it turns out, he will be going to jail for just over five years. The sentence is for 63 months, which is considerably less than the maximum of 96 which was on the table.

Pooh Shiesty seemingly had the makings of a very promising career, however, this jail sentence will certainly put a damper on new music. It is an unfortunate situation, although there will certainly be fans on the other side waiting for his release.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from this developing story.