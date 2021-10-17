Boosie Badazz will get to the bag by any means necessary. Unfortunately, the easier route in securing the backend with live performances ended up getting cut short after the first night on the Legendz Of The Streetz tour. Boosie Badazz performed alongside a line-up including Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and Rick Ross, among others, for a slew of dates across America. The altercation during Boosie's set in Atlanta ultimately got him booted off the tour entirely and prohibited from entering the State Farm Arena.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The rapper has offered his fans updates since the incident. The other day, he turned himself in to authorities voluntarily before revealing that he will be filing a lawsuit. Now, he's providing even more details surrounding the case he's building against State Farm Arena. The rapper hopped on IG Live where he revealed that he has video evidence to back up his claims that the arena's security entered the facility with a firearm.

"N***a hit my boy with a gun. I got the video," he said. "State Farm Arena not supposed to let nobody with guns in the arena. Ya messed up," he continued, wagging his finger at the camera.

Boosie explained that he'll also be taking legal action against the State Farm Arena for his ban since he's a season ticket holder for the Atlanta Hawks. "And y'all banned me so send me my $100,000 for my season's tickets back, too. That's part of the suit, y'all send me that. Run that back, too. Since y'all banned me," he continued. "I want $20 million, mane. I got the video right here in my phone," he added, claiming that he also has it in slow motion. The rapper stated that he was the victim in the situation, as he and his crew were attacked by people with guns in the arena.

Boosie also brought up the fact that people had been leaving the tour, suggesting that bad business and janky promoters had played a role. He also revealed that he enlisted George Floyd's lawyer to assist him with his case.

Check out Boosie's livestream below.