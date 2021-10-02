It was a busy evening in Atlanta on Friday (October 1). Not only did some of our favorite artists join together for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, but the Legendz of the Streetz Tourtouched down in ATL. Thousands of fans gathered together to watch artists like Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Lil Kim, Fabolous, Trina, DJ Drama, 2 Chainz, and Boosie Badazz perform someone their favorite hits.

Things seemed to be going along just fine as clips of the mega-tour began surfacing online, but soon, not all of the videos were showing everyone having a good time.

The Shade Room obtained footage from several social media sources showing an altercation breaking out during Boosie's set. At this time, it is unclear what caused the disruption, but commotion took over the stage and security swiftly surrounded Boosie. He was ushered away from the fray.

People have been taking to various platforms demanding they get their money back, but it has not been shared whether that is an option that will be honored. We're sure that in the upcoming days, attendees will shed light on what they witnessed while out in the crowd. In the meantime, swipe below to check out the chaos.