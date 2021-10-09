Fans were ecstatic about the Legendz Of The Streetz tour -- an 11-date trek including the most legendary figures from the South such as Jeezy and Gucci Mane. So far, it's been a success but unfortunately, Boosie Badazz won't be performing at any future dates following an altercation on stage at the Atlanta show.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

News of Boosie's removal was confirmed earlier this week by the rapper himself. He shared a photo of a sign outside of the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore that stated he had been booted off of the tour.

Boosie took to Twitter (since he practically gets booted off of Instagram on a weekly basis), where he said that he's putting up a $5,000 reward for anyone who has footage of security at the State Farm Arena pulling a firearm on him and his team. He later shared a video that captured one of the alleged security guards that he said was "SNEAKING MY BOYS WITH A GUN N CONCERT." The short 8-second clip includes footage of a man ducking as he avoids items being thrown in his direction.

Boosie later shared a phone number, email, and Instagram page for anyone who has any more information on the security guard. Check Boosie's tweets below.