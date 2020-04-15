He's an animated character in hip hop that defines the word entertaining. Love him or hate him, Boosie Badazz commands attention. The Lousiana rapper not only continues to bring the heat to streaming services, but he's the talk of social media. He's back in Instagram's good graces after receiving a warning about his content, and in a recent chat with The Breakfast Club, the rapper shared that he's taken the twerking offline and brought it home.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

"We threw a party last night in my club," he revealed. "We gotta club in my house. Ass everywhere. Beautiful women. F*ck quarantine. We threw a party. Ass everywhere." DJ Envy interrupted and told the rapper not to say that because authorities will come knocking at his door. Charlamagne Tha God asked Boosie if he believed in coronavirus, and the rapper shared that he believed he had it previously.

"I was sick before the sh*t hit. I had an asthma pump for the first time and everything," he said. "But I don't give a f*ck about no coronavirus. I kinda basically live on faith. I don't live on sight, what people say. I just feel like, God know when your ass gon' die. So if you gon' die from the coronavirus, get yo ass ready. That's just how I feel."

Boosie Badazz added that he's not allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to "stress [him] out like its doing everybody else." Watch his interview with The Breakfast Club in full below.