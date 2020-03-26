Instagram has had enough with Boosie Badazz and his racy Instagram Livestreams. The rapper is known for his controversial Lives where ladies hop on split screens and show off their body parts, sometimes for cash, but Boosie recently shared that Instagram has had enough. Fans have been asking him for more Livestreams now that everyone is quarantined and many people are bored, but on Wednesday (March 25), the rapper said those days are a thing of the past.

"Instagram told me they were gonna take my Instagram if they see any more nudity," the rapper said. "So, I just DMed and hit 'em back in the email and asked 'em if y'all could just dance and shake that ass. You know what I'm sayin'? I'm waiting on that response. So that's what we waitin' on for QTP."

It doesn't seem as if Instagram has much of a problem with a bit of twerking since Tory Lanez had dozens of ladies showing off their skills just yesterday. The singer-songwriter-producer was on Instagram Live for hours as he was joined by his celebrity friends and female fans who decided to shake it fast for Tory's tens of thousands of viewers. Check out Boosie Badazz speaking on being disciplined by the Instagram Gods below.