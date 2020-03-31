Though the 2020 elections are apparently a few months away, and the Democratic party has yet to announce the presidential candidate, it appears that Boosie Badazz is plotting on a 2024 campaign during his downtime. That's right, Boosie Badazz has announced that he'll be running for president in 2024. The rapper took to Instagram where he shared a photoshopped picture of himself in a suit with a sign in front of him that reads, "Boosie For President 2024." Perhaps one would blame social distancing for the possible boredom he's experiencing during lockdown but he insisted that he was serious. "ITS OFFICIAL IM RUNNING 2024 no [cap] just talk to my people !!" He wrote in the caption.

Boosie does qualify to run for president seeing as he was born in America and lived here for over 14 years and is also older than 35-year-old, the minimum age to run. Though he does have a criminal record, it's unclear whether that would actually prevent him from running for president.

We still have four years until Boosie officially steps in the race but in the foreseeable future, we can expect him to release new music. The rapper recently announced two new albums that he would be releasing back to back albums. Though the first one was initially supposed to drop on Monday, it's nowhere to be found. However, Goat Talk 2 "CARONA EDITION" is still supposed to drop on April 10th.