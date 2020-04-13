Boosie Badazz's mouth has earned him a lot of money over the years but it also appears to be the reason a few bags are stopping these days as well. Boosie Badazz faced heavy backlash a few months ago after Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old daughter came out. Boosie went on a lengthy tirade criticizing Wade for how the ballplayer was raising his kids.



In a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, Boosie detailed the aftermath of the incident. According to Boosie, the remarks made towards Zaya Wade had been "fucking up my money." Though Boosie insisted that was he wasn't homophobic in any way, he doubled down on his comments -- or at least tried to before Charlamagne cut him off. Boosie added that he had not apologized to the Wade family, even after Jay-Z nearly intervened.

"They was trying to hook up some shit with a meeting. They said Jay-Z, they was gonna get him on the phone and all that shit," he said. "They say JAY-Z was gonna get him on the phone and all that shit. I need to apologize to save this, and save that that I got comin' up. Aye, tell Jay-Z I don't wanna talk. I'm not apologizing for shit. I don't give a fuck if Jesus calling to get me to apologize. I said what I said, man. I felt that was right."

