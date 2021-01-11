Boosie Badazz, who was recently blocked from going live on Instagram, says he'd give any fan willing to suck all of his toes $1,000.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

"She says I have pretty feet. Who wanna lick my toes?" Boosie said while zooming in on his feet in a video on social media. "I got a thousand you suck every toe."

Boosie, who has been attempting to keep his inappropriate behavior on the platform to a minimum, announced in December that he is suing the social media platform for previously deleting his page. He told VladTV that he began to take legal action in September:

He made some of my business ventures go down, so I’m suing him now. I’m filing a lawsuit against him now. He stopped me off Instagram and he didn’t put me back on Instagram. And it’s affecting my business. And I got over 200,000 people writing statements that have done way worser things that I have put on my Instagram... Their Instagram has been taken back and given [back] to them over and over. You can give 2 million people they Instagram back for the derogatory things they did, but I didn't do nothin' but post a girl with a emoji over her? This is discrimination. Something is wrong.

Check out Boosie's toe-sucking offer here.

[Via]