Boosie Badazz is recovering after his scary shooting last weekend. He has already had two surgeries and, apprently, he now requires a third.

It hasn't been an easy road to recovery for Boosie, who was shot in the leg at a vigil for Mo3, one of his close friends who was killed in Dallas. There have been plenty of rumors flying around regarding Boosie's condition, with early reports claiming that the rapper even required leg amputation. Thankfully, that much is not true but that doesn't mean that Boosie is in the clear yet.

He's been offering updates on social media and, this morning, he confirmed that he's heading back to the hospital for another surgery.

"2 Surgeries On My Leg and 1 More To Go #ShakeBack #4Shit," wrote Boosie.

Boosie was initially checked into the hospital, signing off on a couple of surgeries to guide him in his recovery. One was to remove bullet fragments and the other was to insert some screws into his foot to ensure that he can properly heal. It's unclear why he requires a third surgery.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Recently, Boosie has been sprinkling out portions of his interview with VladTV, revealing that he was invited to the same club that King Von was outside of when he was killed. He also claimed that he believes rap is one of the most dangerous jobs in the world.

Keep praying for Boosie as he recovers from his shooting.