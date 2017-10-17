leg
- SportsConor McGregor Successfully Completes 3.5 Hour Long Surgery After Gruesome InjuryThe road to recovery begins. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsAnderson Silva Pens Heartfelt Message For Chris WeidmanAnderson Silva knows exactly what Chris Weidman is going through.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChris Weidman's Wife Offers Update On His Condition After Breaking LegChris Weidman just went through surgery on his broken leg.By Alexander Cole
- TV"The Witcher" Season 2 Suspends Filming After Henry Cavill Suffers Leg InjuryCavill hurt his leg while on an assault course.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBenny The Butcher Reveals His Foot Doesn't Work After ShootingBenny The Butcher divulges on his recovery after getting shot in the leg.By Aron A.
- MusicBoosie Badazz Needs Another Surgery After ShootingBoosie Badazz offers another update on his recovery following his shooting, revealing that he needs another surgery.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBoosie Badazz Gives Leg Update After ShootingAfter spending a lengthy stay in the hospital, Boosie Badazz has offered up a few words during his official return home. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsJoe Burrow Confirms Injury Is Season-Ending: "See Ya Next Year"Joe Burrow confirmed that his season is over after suffering a leg injury, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBroadway Star Nick Cordero Will Have Leg Amputated Due To COVID-19An intense coronavirus battle has resulted in Broadway Actor Nick Cordero needing amputation of his right leg.By Cole Blake
- MusicSAINt JHN Announces Third Leg Of IGNORANtForever Tour In North AmericaSAINt JHN will be embarking on another tour of North America to promote his album, "Ghetto Lenny's Love Songs."By Lynn S.
- GramCardi B Is FlexibleCardi B flexes her flexibility on Instagram.By Lynn S.
- GramBhad Bhabie Debuts Massive New Leg Tattoo Following Cosmetic Surgery AccusationsThat's one large tattoo for a 16-year-old.By Lynn S.
- SportsKawhi Leonard "Will Be Ready" For Game 4 After Injuring LegLeonard was able to push through the pain in Game 3.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFrank Ocean Gets "Homo Vs. Hetero" Tattoo On His LegFrank Ocean appears to have covered up his leg piece with it.By Alex Zidel
- SportsBrooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury After Attempted BlockLeVert has been Brooklyn's young star. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicChildish Gambino Injured During Concert, Severity UnknownDonald Glover's concert ended early after the artist suffered an unknown injury. By Mitch Findlay
- TVNicki Minaj Updates Fans On Tour Setback & Potential "Future" ReplacementNicki Minaj clarifies her stance on the "NICKIHNDRXX" Tour.By Devin Ch
- MusicAction Bronson Confirms "White Bronco" Project Will Be Out SoonAction Bronson is back on the independent circuit, and he wants you to know it.By Devin Ch
- Music2 Chainz Hasn't Lost His Jump Shot After Recovering From Serious Leg Injury2 Chainz still has that sweet shooting stroke. By Matt F
- SportsTop 5 Gruesome Sports InjuriesFrom the NBA to the world of college sports, injuries can be devastating. By Kyle Battle
- SportsGordon Hayward Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury In First Game With Boston CelticsBoston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward looks to be done for the season after suffering a broken leg in season opener.By Kevin Goddard