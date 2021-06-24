If there is something Boosie Badazz needs, rest assured he will take to the internet to ask millions of strangers if they can provide. Boosie is hailed as one of the funniest rappers in the industry and it seems that most of the time, it's unintentional. The public loves Boosie's authenticity and relatability, and recently, he once again proved he's not above anyone else when he made a public plea to borrow someone's car for a few days.

"I lost my identification," a frustrated Bossie said in the clip. "I can't get a f*ckin rental car. I'm in Orlando."



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

"I need to borrow somebody car. I need your sh*t for two days," he continued. "I'mma cash you out $700, I gotta smoke in your sh*t, but I need your car man. If you gotta van, me and my kids need your car." Boosie added that he could get a driver, but no one will let him "smoke in they sh*t."

"I need somebody bring me they truck and let me get that for two days. I lost my ID man, I just got to the rental car place. I'm going through it, man. Let me get your sh*t." Apparently, it didn't matter what the vehicle looked like, as long as it worked. We can only imagine how many responses Boosie was bombarded with in his DMs, but his video has certainly brought in a few laughs.

Hopefully, Boosie was able to get everything straightened out. Check it out below.