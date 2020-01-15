In "How did this rumor even get started?" news, Boosie Badazz has taken to his social media to clear up false reports. On Tuesday, somehow, news began to circulate that the rapper ran into George Zimmerman and was engaged in a physical altercation. A report stated that it all went down at a Walmart parking lot in Miami when Boosie recognized Zimmerman as the "fat ass n*gga who killed Trayvon." Zimmerman allegedly reached for a weapon before Boosie beat him so badly that Zimmerman was hospitalized. Supposedly.



Handout / Handout / Getty Images

Social media picked up on the news and ran with it, and soon, Bossie was being hailed for assaulting the infamous killer. However, the rapper made a video stating that he was not involved in an incident with Zimmerman. "Aye, service announcement from Boosie," the rapper began. "I never seen George in my life but on TV. This is a lie. Leave me alone. I never seen George Zimmerman in my life. George don't know me."

"Talkin' 'bout I did something to him in Walmart," Boosie continued. "That is a lie." He then used the opportunity to plug his noodles that apparently "drop at Walmart Friday." We guess you should keep an eye out for that. Meanwhile, Zimmerman continues to live his life as a controversial figure following his acquittal for the shooting death of 17-year-old high school student Trayvon Martin.

Trayvon was visiting his relatives when he left their home to walk to a nearby market to pick up a few items. While returning, Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch coordinator, spotted Trayvon and believed he was a menace. He called the local authorities, stalked Trayvon, chased the scared teen, got into a physical altercation with him, and then shot him. He's been arrested on multiple occasions for unrelated crimes since the 2012 attack.