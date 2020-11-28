You can't keep a good man down. Although Boosie Badazz was injured in a shooting earlier this month, the rapper is on the mend. There have been numerous reports about Boosie's recovery, including claims that he had health problems severe enough that there were concerns that his leg needed to be amputated. It looks as if he'll be able to keep both of his legs for the time being, and now that he's feeling better, Boosie has hit the club scene. On Thanksgiving, Boosie was spotted in South Carolina at a club in a wheelchair, and later, he posted a flyer stating he'll be making another appearance on Saturday (November 28) in Alabama. "WTF YALL THOUGHT I’m STILL PERFORMING," the rapper said.

When he's not making the nightclub rounds, Boosie is taking it easy at home with his family. Lil Duval shared a quick video of Boosie when he "pulled up" on his friend. The two were cracking a few jokes at Boosie's expense as the rapper compared himself to the wheelchair-bound character St. Louis from the Ice Cube-directed cult classic film The Player's Club.

For those of you who don't remember St. Louis, he was the cold gangster that Bernie Mac's character Dolla Bill worked for. You can check out Boosie and Lil Duval above and watch St. Louis's The Player's Club scene below.