- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Recalls Going Through "Identity Crisis" After "The Players Club"The actress revisited her classic 1998 film while praising Ice Cube for his guidance during production.ByErika Marie27.3K Views
- MoviesLisaRaye Debates If Draya Michele Or Joseline Hernandez Should Remake "Diamond"The actress chimed in with her opinion regarding her breakout role in Ice Cube's 1998 film, "The Players Club."ByErika Marie13.1K Views
- MoviesDraya Michele Shaded By Joseline Hernandez & Fans For "Player's Club" Reboot PostActress Draya Michele expressed interest in taking on the role of Diamond in a potential reboot of "The Player's Club," and she immediately got hit with backlash from fans as well as shade from Joseline HernandezByJoshua Robinson18.7K Views
- GramBoosie Badazz & Lil Duval Joke About Rapper Being "The Player's Club" CharacterNow that Boosie is recovering from being shot, he compares himself to the wheelchair-bound gangster in the cult classic film.ByErika Marie21.6K Views
- Pop CultureYaya Mayweather Pulls A Gun On TikTok After NBA Youngboy BM Stabbing DramaYaya Mayweather recreated a scene from "The Player's Club," pulling a gun on TikTok just weeks after allegedly stabbing NBA Youngboy's baby mama Lapattra Jacobs.ByAlex Zidel10.9K Views
- GramLisaRaye McCoy Shows She Can Still Do Her "Player's Club" Dance MovesLisaRaye McCoy still has those "Diamond" moves from "The Player's Club," a film she starred in back in 1998.ByErika Marie44.9K Views