He was looking for Bobby Shmurda and the New York rapper answered the call. Boosie Badazz may be a Rap veteran with millions of fans, but at the core, he's an entertainer who consistently shares social media posts that go viral. We previously reported on Boosie uploading a video that showed he had touched down in New York City, and as he relished in all that the Big Apple had to offer, he made it clear that he wanted to link with Bobby Shmurda.

"Shmurda!" he yells while on the street. "I wanna dance. I need my drop, I wanna dance. I'm trying to put you on a jet." People stuck in traffic recognized him and showed Boosie love as he paid respect to the City.



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Shmurda saw Boosie's post and issued a response with one of his own. It looks as if Bobby has been busy and he filmed himself dripping in sweat while standing in front of a private jet. "I'm working Boos. We comin' back right now!" Shmurda said in the clip. He and his entourage, including two women, hopped out of a limousine and were about to catch the flight.

Shmurda pointed the camera at the ladies and told them to let Boosie know they're hard at work before he signed off. We can only imagine what a night out in New York City what these two would be like. Swipe below to check out both of their videos.