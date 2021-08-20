Boosie Badazz really wants to find Bobby Shmurda... so much so that he travelled all the way to New York City to yell in the busy streets, looking for the recently-freed rapper. He appears to have been unsuccessful in his search thus far, but you can't say he hasn't given it his all.

Touching down in the Big Apple, Boosie couldn't contain himself as he screamed in the middle of the street.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I'm very happy to be here," he said in his best Coming 2 America accent. "New York City. I'm looking for Bobby Shmurda for my drop. Shmurda!!! Sorry, sorry. I'm looking for Bobby Shmurda."

Clearly, the 38-year-old rapper was excited to be on the East Coast. As cars honked at him for causing a scene, passersby took their phones out and recorded as Boosie yelled for Bobby Shmurda to join him. "My bad, I know it's early," said Boosie to somebody complaining about him making so much noise. "Shmurda!! I wanna dance. I need my drop, I wanna dance. I'm trying to put you on a jet."

Hopefully, they managed to find each other. We'll keep you updated on whether they were able to meet up.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Bobby Shmurda was released from prison after serving a six-year sentence earlier this year, and fans have been waiting for him to release new music ever since. Maybe Boosie will pressure him into finally dropping some new songs?