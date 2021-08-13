171 days have passed since the Hip-Hop community welcomed Bobby Shmurda as he victoriously emerged from a six-year stint in prison. To some fans' frustration, the "Hot N*gga" rapper has released hardly any new music within those 171 days. With no "First Day Out" freestyle and just one guest feature on Eladio Carrion's Spanish smash "TATA" to hold fans over, plenty of skeptics have started to question Bobby Shmurda's post-prison strategy.

Well, it appears, that Bobby Shmurda has been intentional and well-calculated ever since his release from prison in February, and he has reportedly reorganized his entire team, starting with a management deal with Roc Nation.

According to Complex, Bobby Shmurda has been working extremely closely with the same management team that worked with Meek Mill following his release from prison in 2018, which adds context to Bobby's appearance at Michael Rubin's massive 4th of July party. What's also interesting is that as he works to complete his debut album, Roc Nation has also reportedly been fielding film and documentary deals.

HipHopDX reports that the JAY-Z-led company has been thumbing through offers from various distributors who are interested in producing a feature film or a documentary surrounding Bobby Shmurda’s fan-favorite comeback story.

"He'll ask questions and not just ask but actually comprehend," Mike Brinkley, Roc Nation's senior vice president of artist management said of Bobby Shurda during a recent interview with The New York Times. "Meeting him for the first time, you can’t even fathom what he went through because he doesn't wear it. He's like, 'I'm here to work, what do you need me to do?'"

Do Bobby Shmurda's strategic moves with Roc Nation's management team make you more excited about his upcoming music? And are you down for a potential movie about the iconic Brooklyn rapper?

