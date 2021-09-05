It looks like the highly anticipated return of Bobby Shmurda is in full effect. Since his release from prison earlier this year, the rapper has been popping out everywhere but we've yet to hear any new music from him. His first real post-prison show took place at Rolling Loud Festival earlier this summer.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

On Friday, the rapper unveiled his first single since he was released from prison titled, "No Time For Sleep (Freestyle)." The single is just a teaser for what the Roc Nation-managed artist has in store. The single's release was set to be followed by a performance at Made In America festival on Sunday.

Unfortunately, not everything went as smoothly as he'd hope. Per TMZ, the rapper was in the crowd when he nearly came to blows with a concertgoer on Saturday when he was in the crowd. Apparently, Bobby was struck with a water bottle when he was watching Megan Thee Stallion's set which is what prompted him to nearly climb the barricade. Fortunately for him, his team managed to pull him away before things really got out of hand.

Bobby Shmurda is currently on parole so chances are that getting into any sort of physical altercation would violate his conditions.

Are you feeling Bobby Shmurda's new comeback track? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]