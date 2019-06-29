Blueface was just minding his business, riding around in his black Porsche when he was pulled over by the police on Friday. TMZ obtained footage of the incident, recorded by a witness passing by in their vehicle, that showed the rapper sitting on the curb in handcuffs. According to the outlet, Blueface was initially pulled over after cops say he was speeding. As they inspected the vehicle they noticed that his windows were tinted and there were no plates on the car.

Officers also claimed that because the rapper was in a residential area, they decided to cuff him until they ran his information. After finding that he didn't commit a crime and didn't have any warrants, they let him go with just a warning. Just moments before being stopped by the police, Blueface was uploading video clips of himself jamming out in his car. He was showing off his jewelry and singing along to music without a care in the world.

Meanwhile, the show must go on and fans will be able to catch their favorite bussdown rapper in Sacramento tonight performing an all-ages show at the Ace of Spades.