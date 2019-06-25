Last week, XXL revealed their 2019 Freshman Class list and fans had quite a bit to say about the publication's choices. Artists like DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, YK Osiris, YBN Cordae, Gunna, Blueface, Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, Lil Mosey, Comethazine, and Tierra Whack rounded out the list, and XXL decided to have them read off the more negative reactions to their Freshman Class inclusion. Let's just say DaBaby is about that smoke and stays ready.

Tierra Whack's read, "I see why they call her whack." She responded, "That's my last name. It's my real last name. So yes, they call me Whack. I'm Whack. I'm Tierra Whack." A person wrote about YBN Cordae, "Building a legacy yet I can't name 5 songs of his." Cordae hilariously responded, "Well, Jacob, I don't have five songs out. So f*ck you."

DaBaby was up next. "Damn, this was a pretty trash pitch," a social media user wrote. "He damn near convinced me otherwise and made me feel like he shouldn't be on the list right now." The rapper issued a simple response: "F*ck you, you b*tch ass n*gga." Someone came for Megan Thee Stallion next. "How do y'all b*tches like @theestallion she lame ash," they wrote. Megan replied, "First of all, b*tch, you must like me because you tuned the f*ck in and if you don't like it, tune the f*ck out!"

A commenter said that Rico Nasty scares them, but Rico didn't see a problem with that. Blueface was called "the face of the worst raps," a judgment that he called "corny." Check out more mean tweets for the artists above and what else Comethazine, Roddy Ricch, Lil Mosey, and YK Osiris had to say below.