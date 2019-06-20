Every year around this time, XXL puts together a list of approximately ten rappers to keep an eye on. The annual XXL Freshman List has had many trying to predict who could make the historic magazine cover this year and finally, the results were revealed today. For the most part, everybody that was rumoured to be included is there. You've got people like Blueface, Roddy Ricch, YBN Cordae, Megan Thee Stallion and others. Surprisingly though, somebody like Gunna, who many placed above the XXL Freshman List, accepted a spot. Lesser-appreciated talents like Comethazine and YK Osiris also appear on the cover.

When it comes to the reactions to this year's Freshman Class, people are generally happy at the results. There are obviously some fans that feel their favorites should have been included but the overall consensus seems to be that XXL compiled a decent gathering. As one commenter pointed out (shout out to Lucid Vision), the publication worked with some solid depth in 2019. We've got a couple of street rappers in DaBaby and Roddy Ricch, R&B cats like YK Osiris, lyricists in YBN Cordae, trap stars Gunna and Blueface, and a bunch of women to reflect the current landscape in hip-hop. All things considered, this is a solid cover.

What did you think of the reveal? Is there somebody that isn't there that you think deserves a spot?