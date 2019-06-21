Still coming off the high of making it as one of the 10 chosen to feature on the prestigious XXL's Freshman list, and all used up in terms of bragging rights, Blueface has taken a no-bullshit approach to anyone that has anything to say about him or his work that is not positive. The "Thotiana" rapper took to clapping back at a fan who inquired why he bothered to "keep making songs that sound the same," upon noticing that the new single he dropped with Rich The Kid "Daddy" sounded a little too similar to some of his older tracks.

The West Coast rapper shut down Twitter user "Phem" real quick, keeping his response short and sweet with: "it's less work 🤷‍♂️." I mean... it's true. But, jokes aside, Blueface does deserve credit for working extra hard to prove to the masses that he wasnt just a one hit wonder after his viral hite "Thotiana;" securing collaborations with names like French Montana, Tyga, and Rich The Kid (among others), and even orchestrating his own Buss Down Tour this July. The midsummer concert boasts a loaded list of (a relatively new to the game) supporting cast, including names like Asian Da Brat, Calboy, Sada Baby, and Kiddo Curry.