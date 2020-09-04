6ix9ine has been promoting his new project TattleTales for a while now and last night, it finally released much to the chagrin of those who have been opposed to his stature in the music industry. So far, the reception to the project has been about what you would expect from a 6ix9ine project and as you can expect, actual artists are having negative feelings towards what they've heard so far.

A perfect example of this is Blueface who recently heard a snippet of 6ix9ine's song "TUTU" on DJ Akademiks' Instagram page. In fact, Blueface was so annoyed by the track that he went to the comments and wrote "This is terrible put Lil Durk on."

Akademiks posted the comment to his IG page which elicited a quick response from Tekashi who has always been one to bring up album sales. In the comment, 6ix9ine reminds Blueface that he sold 12K first week while Smokepurpp did 5k and Quando Rondo did 3.5K. 6ix9ine finished it off by saying "Can't Be Me."

6ix9ine's numbers based jab at Blueface comes as no surprise when you consider how the rainbow-haired rapper has been obsessed with numbers since he started blowing up back in 2017. Over the course of the next week, we're sure he'll be pushing for that number one spot.