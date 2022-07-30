The internet is a strange place and today (July 29), Blueface and the mother of his children are laying some rumors to rest. Blueface has been making headlines for months due to his hot and cold romance with Chrisean Rock, but while they show off their love during double dates with DDG and Halle Bailey, Jaidyn Alexis awaits her due date.

Jaidyn, who already has a son with Blueface, is pregnant with the rapper's second child, but she began receiving congratulatory messages today after the public believed she had given birth.

Blueface's mother, Karlissa, shared a photo of a newborn baby in a hospital along with a message that read, "My princess is here #Leo gang." She didn't specify whose child that was, but the baby's photo was quickly shared online and blogs reported that Jaidyn and Blueface welcomed their latest addition.

However, Jaidyn jumped online to deny that the child was hers. "My baby has NOT been born yet [sideways crying laughing emoji]," she wrote. Blueface later added, "The baby still in her belly idk who day baby is y'all posting." Meanwhile, Karlissa returned to her Instagram Story to share a comment saying that anyone who follows her knows she had other grandchildren on the way.

Check it out below.



Instagram