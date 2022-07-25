It may not always seem like it, but the celebrity world is a relatively small one, which means surprising famous duos link up on a frequent basis, earning them shocked reactions from social media users. The most recent unexpected hangout took place between Halle Bailey and Chrisean Rock, who stepped out for a double date night this past weekend with their rapper beaus.

On Sunday (July 24), Blueface shared video footage to his Instagram Story that looks to have been taken at a driving range where he, DDG, and their other halves took turns showing off their skills with the club.

DDG and Halle Bailey attend the 2022 BET Awards

Rock went first, though her long braids proved to cause her some trouble as she put her whole body into her swing, nearly toppling over while laughing. On her second attempt, she managed to hit the ball off to the side, showing some slight improvement.

DDG came after, taking his time to perfectly line himself up and strategically plan his move. Though his swing was impressive, he missed the ball and proceeded to do so again on his second try. "That was out the park," Blueface joked from behind the camera.

The Chloe x Halle singer followed her boyfriend, pulling out moves that were comically similar to Chrisean's and eventually just pushing the golf ball off the platform with her club as she laughed.





Since the footage has surfaced online, many have expressed their surprise at the random double date combo. "This is an odd link up," one Instagram user observed.

"Chrisean with a golf club... Jesus. Halle keep your eyes forward, don't even think of laughing at any of Blueface's jokes," another person added, referring to the reality star's sometimes violent past when it comes to defending her relationship.

"This feels like one of my surreal COVID dreams," another commenter joked.

