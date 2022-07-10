It seems that Blueface and Chrisean Rock's rollercoaster of a relationship is back on. The two had been on the outs for a while, hurling public insults back and forth. Blueface claimed Rock wasn't "reliable enough" and Rock said Blueface "can't deal" with her being "attractive." A week ago, however, Rock hinted at the possibility that she and Blueface were getting back together, and seems like she wasn't kidding.

In a series of stories posted to Instagram, Blueface showed himself taking care of Chrisean, who appeared to have had too much to drink. In one of the videos, it looks like Chrisean puked in Blueface's new car.

Arnold Turner/Getty Images

"I know you didn't just throw up in my motherf**king Maybach," Blueface said through laughter, seeming to be more amused than upset. The two laughed with each other as Blueface tried to get Rock riled up by saying he was going to go to the strip club. The rest of the footage shows Blueface cleaning Rock up and giving her water.

Blueface and Rock's relationship has been tumultuous to say the least. In February, Blueface blasted Rock after she was arrested for breaking into his house and stealing his car. Then, after they got back together, Rock got in a physical altercation with Blueface's mother and sister, prompting Blueface's mom to call her son "the living devil." In June, it seemed Rock had had enough of the ups and downs, saying "Ion got the energy" in regards to the relationship. Now, however, it seems Rock is all in, having gotten Blueface's face on her tooth.

Check out the video of Chrisean and Blueface in the Maybach below.