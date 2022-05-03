A TikTok video has caused a social media back and forth after Jaidyn Alexis teased Blueface about his "streetrunner" antics. Jaidyn is currently pregnant with the rapper's second child but Blueface and his girlfriend-non-girlfriend Chrisean Rock have been showcasing their love all over social media. Jaidyn's recent post shows her joking about her "baby daddy" running the streets and then trying to make sexual advances when he drops by to visit their son.

The clip didn't go over well with Blueface, Chrisean, or the rapper's mother, Karlissa. "He ain't a street runner he just runs home to me or whatever state I currently be in [100 emoji] to be honest," wrote Chrisean.

She later added, "[Karlissa] we needa baby sitter at this point tell her drop da kids off so we can keep da 7k." That $7,000 she is referring to was noted in Blueface's response to Jaidyn's video.

"Pay her ungrateful ass 7k a month ima do what I want she lucky to be my Bm," wrote the rapper. "She gone say everything other then ima good dad to my kids [shrug emoji] charge it to the game all I got for her is what she deserves." Meanwhile, Jaidyn wasn't happy to see Chrisean reference her children.

"Damn y'all mad over my jokey joke tik toks? That sucks [crying laughing emojis]," wrote Jaidyn. "A b*tch should tread lightly bringing up my kids [100 emoji] Don't be mad at me he ain't let you keep those. Y'all right I'm lucky, blessed & highly favored thank u Jesus [praying hands emoji]." Karlissa also jumped in to defend her son. Check it out below.