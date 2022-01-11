The drama continues for Blueface and his protegé Chrisean Rock. The pair have been tied together ever since she moved into his home and competed with other women for a shot at a rap career, and with the win came a personal relationship with the California rapper. There were rumors that the pair had been mixing business with pleasure, and it was seemingly confirmed after they went at it on social media.

We previously reported that Blueface and Wack 100 kicked Chrisean out of the rapper's home following an argument, and since that time, Blueface and Chrisean have been publicly at odds.

Chrisean recently returned to Instagram to reignite the beef after sharing several screenshots of alleged text messages from Blueface. In them, it looks as if Blueface told her that "any b*tch in my life is obligated to submit to me," but Chrisean defiantly said she won't do that. Later, she wrote that she's moving on, but it looks like Blueface returned to tell her that he loved her and wanted to see her.

Chrisean later said that Blueface did visit her place and they ended up sleeping on the floor together. Despite the both continuing to argue and air out their dirty laundry, it doesn't look as if the Blueface and Chrisean Rock saga is over just yet, and they're now fighting off rumors that she is allegedly pregnant.

