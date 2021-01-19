Last month, rumors began to fill social media about Blueface and Coi Leray. The two rappers were spotted grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles, and after photographs of the pair went viral, there was speculation regarding the nature of their relationship. Last week, they added fuel to the fire after Leray posted videos to her Instagram Story where she and Blueface cuddled close and shared kisses on the cheek.

However, the mother of Blueface's child, Jaidyn Alexis, posted a few videos of her own where she and the rapper were traveling together. "It's a baeeee cation we barely made this mf," she wrote over an image that seemed to be the two boarding a flight. Then, she gave her followers a look at the view from her beachside Miami Beach hotel where the pair kicked back before visiting a strip club. It's assumed that is where they ended up because Jaidyn posted a moment with Blueface as he held a large stack of bills up to his ear in a room lit with pink and blue lights.

Regardless of the public arguments these two may engage in, they always seem to make their way back to one another. They share a son, Javaugh Porter, who was born in 2017. Check out a few photos below.