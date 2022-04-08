The saga between Blueface and Chrisean Rock continues as the pair display their romance while avoiding commitment. The ups and downs of this pairing have unfolded on social media for a global audience as fights, police, arrests, and more have been detailed online. Recently, Chrisean was arrested in Oklahoma and it was revealed that she allegedly stole Blueface's car and tried driving cross-country. Once she was released from jail, she returned to California and reunited with the rapper, and now, they've been lovey-dovey.

Blueface's mother has co-signed the relationship but she was quickly refuted by her son. "It's been a hellava year!" she wrote. "Pandemic & wars Kanye & Kim divorce Durk & someone got engaged and unengaged Cardi quit her fans 50 Cent still didn't get his money from olegirl Will Smith smacked Chris Rock Blueface made it official with Rock."

While some people were confused at that line about Lil Durk getting "unengaged," Blueface jumped in to clarify that he's a single man.

"My mom don't speak for me or none I got going on personally ain't none official wit nobody," he said. Chrisean wasn't happy about his response because she unleashed her fury in several posts. She told Blueface that he could have ignored his mother's message and now, Chrisean is threatening to share her truth.

In a video, she told the rapper that she would quickly make her way to Arizona, where he apparently is, to set him straight. Let's just say she used more colorful language to communicate her point. Check it all out below.