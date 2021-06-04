BlueBucksClan Plug Their Own Weed Strain On "How To Roll"

BlueBucksClan show off their own weed strain and tell their favorite cannabis-fueled stories on the latest episode of "How To Roll."

If you've spent any time in Los Angeles in the last year, you likely already have a good idea of who the BlueBucksClan is. Taking over the airwaves in California, Jeeezy Obama and DJ have been blowing up as the latest rap duo to make waves on the West Coast, working with Quavo, Lil Yachty, Hit-Boy, and others on their way to the top. Their latest album Clan Virus 2 has been doing numbers and the Clan has been making moves in other spaces as well.

On the latest episode of How To Roll, Jeeezy and DJ speak about their brand new weed strain, Clan Exotic, also telling us their favorite cannabis-fueled stories. Of the two, DJ is the designated stoner. Jeeezy doesn't seem to be too into weed, despite having their own strain. Clowning his partner on the amount of flower he smokes, Jeeezy laughed at DJ smoking "every five minutes." These days, DJ is pretty much only smoking his strain, but he used to be tapped into the high-THC count strains, like gelato and biscotti.

Watch the latest episode of How To Roll above to hear BlueBucksClan talk about their personal smoking habits, the first times they ever got high, their opinions on concentrates, and much more.

Who would you like to see next on this series?