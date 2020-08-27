how to roll
- MusicDuke Deuce Rolls A Backwood For The First Tme On "How To Roll"Duke Deuce had some hilarious tales during this latest episode of "How To Roll."By Alexander Cole
- HNHH TVPressa Thought He Was Dying After Dabbing For The First TimePressa speaks on smoking weed for the first time when he was 11, his favorite strains, and more on "How To Roll."By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVAitch Explains Difference Between US & UK Weed, Says Doritos Are "Sh*t" In AmericaAitch takes us across the pond for the latest episode of "How To Roll."By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Boi & André 3000 Tried To Sell Weed, Stopped After André Got RobbedBig Boi says André 3000 vowed to never sell weed again after he was robbed ten days after trying to be a dealer.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT-Rell Loses His "Hood Card" After Epic Backwood Fail On "How To Roll"T-Rell calls for help after failing to roll a Backwood and a joint on "How To Roll." By Aron A.
- MusicCurren$y Has Stories For Days About Lil Wayne, His Favorite 4/20 Experience, & More On "How To Roll"Curren$y speaks on the highest he's ever gotten, whether he's ever been opposed to weed, and more on the latest episode of "How To Roll."By Alex Zidel
- MusicCurren$y Discusses Making His Own Strain & Stuffing Cones On "How To Roll"Spitta Andretti sparks up and reveals his favorite and least favorite strains during his appearance on "How To Roll."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicOBN Jay Reveals His Favorite Weed Strains On "How To Roll"Louisiana rapper OBN Jay stars in the latest episode of "How To Roll."By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlueBucksClan Plug Their Own Weed Strain On "How To Roll"BlueBucksClan show off their own weed strain and tell their favorite cannabis-fueled stories on the latest episode of "How To Roll."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMorray Recalls His First Time Smoking On "How To Roll"Riding the high of his appearance on J. Cole's "The Off-Season," Morray hits up How To Roll to stakes his claim as a marijuana connoisseur. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCJ Introduces "Whoopty" Weed Strain On 4/20 Edition Of "How To Roll"CJ joins us for the special 4/20 edition of "How To Roll," where he introduces his three new weed strains "Whoopty," "Blue Cheese," and "ZaZa."By Alex Zidel
- Music2KBABY Remembers His First Time Ever Getting High On "How To Roll"2KBABY details his weed-smoking habit, revealing that he was selling before he ever smoked on the latest episode of "How To Roll".By Alex Zidel
- MusicFatboy SSE Explains How Snoop Dogg Gifted Him A Pound Of Weed On "How To Roll"Fatboy SSE and his wife Tiana joined HNHH for a new "How To Roll," where they gave some insight into their "Lung Smacker" cannabis brand.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentRubi Rose Details How COVID-19 Diagnosis Switched Her From Blunts To JointsRubi Rose explains her smoking process on "How To Roll", revealing that COVID-19 switched her from blunts to joints.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTM88 Explains Why He Doesn't Smoke Backwoods On "How To Roll"TM88 joins us virtually for the latest episode of How To Roll, explaining his smoking pet peeves and more.By Alex Zidel