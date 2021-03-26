BlueBucksClan Drops "Clan Virus 2" Mixtape With Quavo, Lil Yachty, & More

If you've been paying attention to the scene out in Los Angeles, then you know that BlueBucksClan is making some big noise on the West Coast. The group of newcomers is buzzing hard in LA, making moves with the recent release of their single "Last Minute" with Lil Yachty. The Clan is confident that they'll continue going up with their brand new mixtape Clan Virus 2, which features Quavo, Hit-Boy, Bino Rideaux, and more.

"Clan Virus 2 is gonna be the hottest sh*t in the streets. We are the new west coast," said group member Jeeezy. "We are giving the people something never seen or heard before," added DJ.

Tap in with the BlueBucksClan and check out their new mixtape below. Let us know your favorite song in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. She Busy

2. Different Levels

3. Horace Grant

4. Lil League (feat. Quavo & Hit-Boy)

5. Don't Judge Me

6. One Good Year

7. Mind Of A Maniac

8. Aaron Judge (feat. Cash Kidd)

9. Rap City

10. Nothin New

11. Last Minute (feat. Lil Yachty)

12. Tip My Hat

13. That's Me

14. She With Me

15. Baby (feat. Bino Rideaux)

16. Remember

17. Closed Curtains