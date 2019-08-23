Blackbear Rides Megan Thee Stallion's Wave With "Hot Girl Bummer"

When Blackbear announced that he would be releasing a new song called "Hot Girl Bummer," the Los Angeles-based artist earned mixed reactions. His diehard fans were excited to see him already re-upping after dropping Anonymous. However, the general public was not amused. Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" movement has been one of the biggest things all year and it looks like it will outlive the warmer months. Bear may claim that he's not parodying her phrase and, to an extent, he's absolutely correct. The track sounds nothing like Meg's anthem with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. However, we're sure the Hotties won't let him win that easily.

The song is officially out now and, along with the audio, Blackbear released a music video for it. Combatting the idea of living your best life, "Hot Girl Bummer" is a song about girls who prefer more of a low-life vibe. "This that throw up in your Birkin bag, hook up with someone random," says the artist in the song.

Regardless of how you feel about the concept of the song, you can't argue that Blackbear is a talented dude. He's been out for a minute at this point and he continues to evolve as a songwriter, crafting some of the most exciting melodies out of anybody today. What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

That college dropout music

Everyday leg day, she be too thick

And my friends are all annoying

But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid

This that 10K on the table just so we can be secluded

And the vodka came diluted

One more line, I'm superhuman