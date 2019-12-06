If you're like me and waited on a Black Hippy album for the entirety of this decade, you may have woke up to some good news. A self-titled Black Hippy album surfaced on streaming services earlier today. Of course, many were excited for an entire body of work consisting of Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and Kendrick Lamar swapping bars among each other.

It's a hip hop head's fantasy that seems too good to be true and unfortunately, that's likely the case. The project surfaced on Spotify and is unavailable for streaming. The project includes previously released singles like Kendrick Lamar's "Look Out For Detox" but the remainder of the tracklist seems to be of unreleased songs. It also includes a track called "Cypher" with Travis Scott, Joey Bada$$ and Action Bronson but that appears to be a mash-up including the three rappers XXL Freshmen cypher.

Many appear to be excited about the new project, as they should be but the thing is that it doesn't seem to actually be a TDE release. The album was released through D. Management but it's unclear who that might be.

Despite the likelihood that this is a leak, there were rumors this past summer that Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and ScHoolboy Q were dropping an album. This arrived after their remix of Rocko's "UOENO" was uploaded onto streaming services.

We reached out to a rep from TDE for a comment.

