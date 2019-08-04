Recently, rumors have been swirling around and it seems they fall on the Los-Angeles based record label TDE. As home to ScHoolboy Q, Sza, Kendrick Lamar and more, the music management giant continues to make noise in the industry with its high-quality roaster. Though the focus for the label this year was on ScHoolboy Q's CrasH Talk album along with a few singles released from SZA, fans are now speculating that something big is on the way. A random drop from Black Hippy hit the streaming services not long ago and folks are freaking out. Could the legendary rap group be back? The crew's "U.E.O.N.O (Remix)" from 2013 was just shared on Tidal, Spotify and Apple Music. More interestingly, an artist page is also being created for the group right now. Hence would it be too gung-ho to state something is coming up?

Top Dawg Entertainment's supergroup Black Hippy has grown to become a beloved rap clique over the years. The crew consists of nothing, but legendary rappers which include Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Ab-soul. With each of these rappers more than capable of offering unique and versatile content, it is fair to assume a release from them would be iconic.

