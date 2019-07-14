Black Hippy is one of the most eclectic quartets in hip-hop. It's what made them such a strong unit when they first came out the gate in the 2000s. Everyone has their own type of energy and ultimately has their own role within Top Dawg Entertainment. Of course, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack as the most commercially successful artist but that wouldn't have happened without Jay Rock opening the gates early on. Ab-Soul and ScHoolboy were later additions to the crew but not only did they bring new energy to the label, but to the rap game as a whole.

Each member of Black Hippy is an entity of their own right. They have their own distinct personalities which established them as solo artists but when they come together, they become a force to be reckoned with.

