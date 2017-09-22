Quiz
- Original ContentQuiz: Who Tweeted This 2.0Test your social media knowledge with our latest quiz.By Alex Zidel
- SportsQuiz: Which NBA Dynasty Are You?Find out which NBA Dynasty you're the most similar to. By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentQuiz: Which Black Hippy Member Are You?Find out if you're more like K. Dot, Groovy Q, Jay Rock or Soul Brotha #2.By Aron A.
- Original ContentQuiz: Which J. Cole Album Are You?J. Cole has an album for every occasion, but which one represents you?By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentXXXTentacion: The Ultimate QuizDive deep into XXXTentacion's legacy with our specialized trivia questions.By Alex Zidel
- SportsOutKast Skyrocket On Twitter After NBA 1st Rounders Fail To Identify Their MusicFirst round picks Coby White and Rui Hachimura stupefy the Twitterverse with their lack of hip-hop equivalency.By Devin Ch
- SocietyInstagram Now Lets You Quiz Your Friends Through StoriesA new sticker can be added on Stories to quiz your followers.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentQuiz: How Well Do You Know Your Rap Beef Bars & Disses?QUIZ: How well do you understand the art of war?By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentAlex Trebek Returns To "Jeopardy" Following Cancer DiagnosisAlex Trebek shows great strength by resuming his day job, a week after being diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentQuiz: Find Out What Your Taste In R&B Says About Your Love LifeIs your playlist trying to tell you something?By Milca P.
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Takes Quiz On How Much He Knows About Kanye WestThe radio host tallied a pretty average score.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Calls Out YG After Slim 400 Flight; YG Questions Where His Chains AreThe beef between 6ix9ine and YG has been renewed.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJonah Hill Proves His Music Knowledge Scoring A+ On '90s Hip-Hop QuizJonah ain't playing when it comes to his hip-hop knowledge. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosCupcakKe Squares Off With A Side Chick In "Quiz" VideoCupcakKe comes through with a "Kill Bill" Inspired video. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCupcakKe Bought 100K Wigs For The First 100K Viewers Of Her New Music VideoHere's your chance for a free wig, courtesy of CupcakKe.By Matthew Parizot
- NewsCupcakKe Is Unstoppable On Her New Single "Quiz"By Matthew Parizot
- Original ContentWho Has The Best Ad-Libs In The Game?There can only be one. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRedman Tests Young M.A's Knowledge Of 90's Hip HopRedman puts Young M.A's knowledge of 90's to the test. By Aron A.
- MusicRihanna Quiz: How Well Do You Know Riri?You think you know Rihanna?By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentLil Wayne Quiz: How Well Do You Know Weezy?Find out how much you know about one of the greatest rappers of the 21st century. By Matt F
- Original ContentDrake Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Six God?How big of a Drake fan are you?By Matt F
- Original ContentChris Brown Quiz: How Well Do You Know Breezy?How big of a Chris Brown fan are you?By Matt F