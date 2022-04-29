Kim Kardashian has scored yet another legal victory for herself. Months after convincing a judge to declare her legally single in her ongoing separation from Kanye West, the 41-year-old has successfully removed herself as a defendant in her family's lawsuit with Rob Kardashian's ex, Blac Chyna.

As PEOPLE reports, the news came from the courtroom on Friday, April 29th as the Kardashian-Jenner family attorney entered a request to have the SKIMS founder removed from the lawsuit, which has since been approved.

"Because [Blac Chyna] has neither identified an allegedly defamatory statement by Kim Kardashian, nor specified an instance where she ratified an allegedly defamatory statement by another party, the claim against her must be dismissed," legal documents obtained by the outlet read.

"[Blac Chyna's] vague assertion on the record during [her] argument that Kim Kardashian 'ratified those statements and encouraged her sisters to make them' — without specifying how Kim Kardashian ratified them and to whom — is woefully insufficient to maintain a claim," the document goes on, adding that "statements by other Defendants cannot form the basis of a defamation claim against Kim Kardashian because neither her mother nor her sisters ever acted as her agent."

The mother of two's legal team responded by pointing out that she "has the right to a jury trial against Defendant Kim Kardashian for defamation," saying that it would be "completely contrary to law" for Kim to be removed.

After hearing both sides, the judge ultimately sided with the Kardashians saying that "there is no evidence that defendant Kim Kardashian took a 'responsible part' in the publication of the alleged statement by the other defendants."

Elsewhere, the judge pointed out that Chyna's "unrelated assertion" claiming that "the alternate jurors were chosen in such a way that the randomness and fairness of the alternative juror process was not secured," is false.

Other recent updates from the courtroom have included Rob himself testifying that the mother of his child "tried to kill" him – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.

