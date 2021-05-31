Blac Chyna has had issues with the Kardashian family for a minute, challenging them in court during a high-profile trial this year. Previously, the former video vixen was entangled with Rob Kardashian, having a child with the rarely heard-from celebrity. Since splitting with Rob, Blac Chyna has had nothing but negative things to say about his family, bashing them on numerous occasions. That continued this week after she called the family "ghetto" in an unprovoked attack on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of all the sisters together, including Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, Chyna added some disrespectful commentary on her Instagram Story, insulting the girls.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"If they were black, they'll say it's Ghetto BUT ALL OF THEM ARE BABY MAMAs," she wrote on the picture.

All of the sisters except Kendall Jenner have had children. Kim Kardashian has four kids with Kanye West. Kourtney Kardashian co-parents her three children with father Scott Disick. Khloé Kardashian gave birth to baby True Thompson with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson by her side. And Kylie Jenner has a child with rapper Travis Scott.

The Kardashians didn't say anything to provoke this sort of petty response from Blac Chyna, so it's clear that there's still a lot of bad blood between both sides.

Check out Blac Chyna's message below.