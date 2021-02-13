Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian ended their tumultuous relationship nearly four years ago, but since then they've been in-and-out of the courtroom for years after their explosive break-up. As part of the fallout, Chyna and Rob's E! series Rob & Chyna was canceled as well, which prompted the socialite to sue Kris Jenner and the Kardashians. She has just secured another major victory in the battle after a judge ruled she was entitled to a jury trial in her defamation and intentional interference with a contract case regarding the former show.



Chyna's attorney told Page Six that a California appeals court agreed with the trial judge's ruling that Chyna provided "substantial evidence" supporting claims against Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Chyna's evidence backs up her claim that Kris Jenner lied about her allegation that “Chyna beat the s–t out of Rob’s face”," then allegedly used the lie to get the series canceled.

“Chyna also proved that, although Kris Jenner was the ringleader for the plot to get Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna’ canceled, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner each separately defamed and intentionally interfered with Chyna’s contract for Season 2 — so all three daughters face a trial by jury for their illegal conduct against Chyna …,” Ciani told the publication.

Chyna's trial is set to begin on Nov. 29th, 2021 and she's seeking "millions of dollars" in damages. She also has an upcoming jury trial against Rob for posting illegal revenge porn of her in July 2017. That trial is also set to begin in November 2021.



“The evidence in our case overwhelmingly establishes that the claims filed by Blac Chyna are without merit and we look forward to a jury trial to dispose of these meritless claims,” Rob’s attorney, Marty Singer, told Page Six.

We'll keep you updated with developments in the respective cases.

