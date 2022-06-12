Many people anticipated the boxing match between Blac Chyna and Alysia Magen. After all, the build-up to the fight was pretty entertaining. From them getting physical with each other during face-offs to Alysia dropping a diss track against Chyna just hours before the match, the two influencers had social media users yearning to see them go head-to-head.

For weeks, the opponents had been training in hopes to take home a win. Alysia, an Air Force veteran, worked with the undefeated fighter, Monty Aboughaly. Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, got coached by Tamara Frapasella-Fortune-- a boxing champion who once got in the ring with Kim Kardashian.

After preparing as best as they could, the two finally hopped into the ring yesterday (June 11). The match took place at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, FL, and was referred by UFC fighter, Rashad Evans.

Though it was a paid event, both in person and on live stream, footage of the squabble was still recorded and displayed on social media. In the clips shared, the two could be seen exchanging jabs and cornering one another.

Following their brawl, the judges did their scoring to determine who had been crowned the winner. Once the host gathered the results, he said into the mic, "Everybody, we've got a draw." Almost instantly, the crowd began boo'ing at the news in disagreement.

Once the results were shared on social media, Twitter users also had a few things to say. One person wrote, "A draw? That girl beat up Blac Chyna all across that ring. Chyna was tired & out of it in the first 10 seconds." A ton of other users felt the same.

Who do you think actually won the fight? Check out some of the tweets about the match down below.