Last month, Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, challenged celebs to step in the ring for a boxing match. After waiting for someone to take her up on her offer, she finally got a response. On June 11, the mother of two will be fighting Instagram influencer, Alysia Magen, for charity.

The two women met for a press conference to promote their fight-- which ended with Chyna being shoved into her security. With the match being a week away, both of the ladies have been training hard in hopes to take home the win.

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

TMZ got exclusive footage of Chyna practicing her technique at the Fortune Boxing Gym in Los Angeles, California. In the clip, the 36-year-old seemed to throw an aggressive right jab, all while allowing her left hand to guard her face.

The media outlet stated that Demon Feldman, founder and CEO of Official Celebrity Boxing, revealed to them who is training Chyna-- Tamara Frapasella-Fortune. Tamara is not just a boxing champion, she was also Kim Kardashian's opponent in a 2010 celebrity boxing match. Aside from that, her husband, Justin Fortune, trains professional fighter, Manny Pacquiao.

Nonetheless, Chyna isn't the only one gearing up for their competition. Alysia is said to be training with the undefeated Monty Aboughaly.

The match is set to take place next Saturday (June 11) in Pembroke Pines, FL. It will be referred by UFC fighter, Rashad Evans. Who do you think is going to win the match? Sound off in the comments.

