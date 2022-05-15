Blac Chyna has gone through a lot in the past few weeks. For starters, the mother of two lost her $140 million lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family. Then, almost immediately following that, it was reported that she was under investigation for battery after allegedly assaulting someone.

But, it seems that Chyna-- whose real name is Angela Renée White-- has turned a new leaf. For her 34th birthday, the media personality got baptized and posted the sacred moment on her Instagram page.

Not only did she choose to be "born again," but the reality television star is also going to be giving back to others soon. Earlier this month, she took to social media to let everyone know she would be participating in a celebrity boxing match for charity. At the time, she didn't have an opponent and challenged celebs to get in the ring with her.

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

Apparently, it didn't take long, because, now, she's all set up with a fighting partner. She'll be going against influencer, Alysia Magen, who has over a million followers on Instagram and is an Air Force veteran as well as a fitness model.

The two had a press conference to promote their fight, and a clip from it was uploaded to social media. In it, the two women stood across from each other and locked eyes. Things got a little steamy, though, when Alysia shoved Chyna, causing her to fall back into her security.

"I think that's really really really cute, but I just hope you know that on June 11, it's on," Chyna said in response to her push.

Watch the entire clip below. Who do you think will win?