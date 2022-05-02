One of the many explosive celebrity trials that have been causing a stir in the media as of late has officially come to an end. While the world will continue to talk about Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard and Tory Lanez vs. Megan Thee Stallion for the indefinite future, we've finally reached a verdict in the Kardashian-Jenners vs. Blac Chyna, with the mother of two taking home an unfortunate L.

As Page Six reports, a jury has agreed that the 33-year-old – who sued members of the famous family for nearly $140 million – will be awarded no damages, although they did find that Kris Jenner "acted to protect her own economic interest."

Previously, a judge dropped 41-year-old Kim Kardashian from the list of defendants, leaving just Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner to face the heat. "There is no evidence that defendant Kim Kardashian took a 'responsible part' in the publication of the alleged statement by the other defendants," it was ruled late last week.

Plenty of bombshell moments occurred in the courtroom, and Chyna's own mother, Tokyo Toni, was even banned from attending after she seemingly threatened a judge during her Instagram Live session.

Other heated moments took place when Rob Kardashian took to the stand, during which he testified that the mother of his child "tried to kill" him. Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble claimed to have seen Chyna "hit" and "whip" the 35-year-old, and Kylie alleged that her ex Tyga (who shares a child with the Rob & Chyna star) told her that she attacked him with a knife.

