Today (June 11), Blac Chyna and Alysia Magen are set to face off in the gloves. Back in May, the two announced that they would be fighting each other, and since then, they've been training consistently-- and throwing shade as well.

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

Alysia, who is an Air Force veteran and fitness model, dropped a diss track against the mother of two ahead of their fight. Titled "Knock Out," the song talks about how she plans on taking home the win. She rapped, "Hit her once, Ima swing on her again. Take Blac Chyna and leave her on the canvas. Hit her with the one-two, I'm a savage."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America’s #1 ð (@alysia_magen)

Following the release of her record, the two fighters met in person one last time for a weigh-in. When asked if she had any final words, Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, responded, "Don't be doing no little sneak diss and all that. I [saw] your little rap-- it was trash. I'm gonna need for you to come a little harder than that."

This led to Alysia saying, "I'm not Kim Kardashian, I'm gonna knock you both out..." Before she could complete her sentence, Chyna lunged at her, knocking her backward.

Alysia's comment is in reference to Blac Chyna's trainer, Tamara Frapasella-Fortune. In 2010, Tamara fought Kim K in a celebrity boxing match and has now circled to train Chyna-- who, of course, has an unhealthy relationship with the Kardashian family.

The fight will take place tonight at 7 P.M. CDT at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, FL, and will also be streamed live.

