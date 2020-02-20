The business relationship between Lil Wayne and Birdman has been muddy for years, including lawsuits, public spats, reconciliations, and more. It's been a drama-filled ride for the two respected rap figures and, with the release of Tha Carter V a couple of years ago, it seemed as though they had finally put their differences aside. After growing Tunechi's career as a unit, Birdman and Lil Wayne became mortal enemies but things have changed and these days, they're apparently on good terms. During the latest episode of Everyday Struggle, Baby suggested as much.



Prompted by DJ Akademiks to speak about his relationships with the former Cash Money core of Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake, Birdman claims to have great ties with each one of them. "I got a great relationship with Drake, I got a great relationship with my son Wayne, always looked at Nicki as a little sister," he says at the 24:35 mark in the interview. "Everybody in a good space, we put the past behind us and we're moving forward."

Stunna then specified that he does business with all three of them before expanding on the state of his bond with Weezy in particular. "We happy as a motherfucker, man, we came up," said Birdman at the 44:35 point. The veteran rap mogul admits that things between them were "weird" for years but that, after the recent NBA All-Star Game, Wayne called him with some positive words. "We happy with each other, we talk all the time. That's my son, like, that's why I could never say anything negative about him no matter what. I would never do that shit," says Birdman, noting that Wayne told him after the game that he would never have been able to make it without his help.

Watch the full episode below.